Former NMSU QB Josh Adkins to transfer to UTSA

As a fan of college sports, it's never easy to hear about a player deciding to leave a particular program.

But nowadays, it has become the norm in college sports with players entering what's known as the transfer portal.

New Mexico State starting quarterback Josh Adkins announced in early March he was entering the transfer portal.

Friday, Adkins took to Twitter to announce he's headed to UT-San Antonio.

Adkins is from San Antonio, so it will be a homecoming for the graduate transfer who will be eligible to play right away.

Adkins was a 2-year starter for NMSU in 2018 and 2019.

As a redshirt sophomore for NMSU in 2019, Adkins threw for 2,588 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Adkins joins a UTSA team that finished 4-8 a season ago, but that is now under new head coach Jeff Traylor.