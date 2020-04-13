Staying Strong: Family puts on parade for breast cancer patient starting chemo therapy

News

EL PASO, Texas-- This past Easter Sunday one El Paso family decided to surprise their mom with a social-distancing parade.

It was all to show their support for her upcoming chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer.

Irma Vallejo’s family wanted to show her that even though stay-at-home orders are keeping the family apart, they were still with her as she begins to fight this battle against breast cancer.

The family drove up and down Irma’s front yard honking their horns and holding signs that ensured Irma she was not going to be fighting this battle alone.

Irma's daughter, Amanda Vallejo, wanted to assure her mom that faith over fear is the only way to go.

"It was such a magical moment for everyone who took the time out of their Easter Sunday to come shower my mom with love. We all wanted to let her know her battle is our battle. Seeing her face light up and cry tears of joy is something we will keep with us for the rest of our lives," said Amanda.