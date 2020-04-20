Watch LIVE: Oil prices plunge below zero, sending stocks to close lower

News

NEW YORK, NY -- Stocks finished lower on Monday, amid a historic selloff in the oil market.

That selloff came after prices for West Texas Intermediate, the American benchmark of crude oil, plummeted to under $1 a barrel, the lowest prices on record.

U.S. oil futures settled in negative territory for the first time in history as demand for the commodity remains thin and storage capacity in the U.S. is at its limit.

The May futures contract is also about to expire, which made trading more erratic.

Crude finished at -$37.63 a barrel, marking the only time it has gone below zero since oil futures began trading on NYMEX in 1983.