El Paso Disney Princesses are asking kids to share ‘Thank You’ letters for essential workers

EL PASO, Texas-- A few Disney Princesses in the borderland are hoping to spread some positivity and cheer during this pandemic through 'Thank You' letters from local children.

"We are collecting 'Thank You' letters from families throughout the El Paso community to send to essential workers (doctors, nurses, teachers, custodians, grocery workers, truck drivers, etc.) during this difficult time," said Celina Wade, a Princess with Dreams Come True Princess Parties in El Paso.

"We were grateful to have received such an overwhelming response to our last Facebook post. We are going to send the video of the 'thank you' letters to as many essential workers as possible through social media," said Wade.

Wade and the other Disney Princesses are doing this as an effort to spread positivity, hope, and joy to those who need it.

"We want to show how much we appreciate these essential workers for going above and beyond to help keep us safe, heal us, and get us what we need. We involved children to make the letters so they can bring their creativity to life and see how much of an impact their 'Thank You' letters will have on essential workers," said Wade.

Parents are asked to help their children create the 'Thank You' letters with paper, colors and any other arts and craft supplies they have lying around the house.

Once the letter is complete, snap a photo and send the picture to fairygodmother.dctpp@gmail.com with the subject title, "Thank you letters."