LIVE updates: Stocks sink after another ugly round of jobless claims

News

NEW YORK, NY -- Stocks were trading lower Thursday on the last trading day of the month.

Some more bleak jobs data weighed on market sentiment, as another 3.5 million Americans filed for initial unemployment benefits last week. The total of first-time claims climbed above 30 million over the past six weeks.

Meanwhile in Europe, the European Central Bank said it would take no more action on its key policies, although it did inject some more stimulus into the European economy.

Despite some bleak economic data hinting at the disruption the coronavirus pandemic is causing the economy, it was a historically good month for stocks.

The S&P 500 is on track for its best month since October 1974, and the Dow is looking at its best month since January 1987.

The Nasdaq is on track for its best monthly performance since June 2000.