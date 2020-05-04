Coronado’s Jorge Cuevas commits to play baseball at UT-San Antonio

News

A baseball player from Coronado High School is ready to take that next step in his playing career.

Jorge Cuevas has committed to play baseball at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA).

UTSA is a division one program in Conference USA.

Cuevas played shortstop for the Thunderbirds and as a junior he finished the season with a .396 batting average and 30 RBIs.

His senior season was cut short due to the covid-19 pandemic, but Cuevas now has his sights set for San Antonio.

"I want to make the team as a freshman, make a statement out there and make my city proud," Cuevas said. "It was a lot of hard work, a lot of drills, , and a lot of things I missed out on during the summer, but it was all definitely worth it I can say that."