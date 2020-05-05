El Paso city Rep. Henry Rivera called out for not following social distancing guidelines

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- "You can spread love and friendship without spreading disease. These measures are not just for our health, this is our social responsibility." This was the message posted on the City of El Paso's social media accounts on Monday.

But an ABC-7 viewer reached out to us with concerns of city leaders and public figures not following the guidelines they are preaching.

The viewer was specifically referring to the funeral services held for firefighter Eduardo Ramirez this past weekend. While many participants were social distancing the majority of the time, some rules were broken.

City councilman Herny Rivera posted a picture of himself hugging another firefighter at the services, as well as other firefighters hugging each other.

"How are we supposed to abide by these rules if they don't abide by them?" the viewer wondered.

The viewer, who identified herself simply as Becky, recently lost a loved one and said she was not allowed to say goodbye during the funeral services.

She told ABC-7 she understands Ramirez's service was an emotional time, but added that it is not fair for others who have lost loved ones but aren't allowed to hold any services.

"You either make the rules-- no social gatherings and everybody abides by them, or you open them up so no one is discriminated against," Becky said.

When asked for an explanation as to why he failed to follow the city's own guidelines, Rivera sent ABC-7 the following statement:

"During the funeral ceremony of FST Eduardo Ramirez, our first-responder, everyone was practicing social distancing and we were all wearing face coverings. The emergency vehicle procession as they passed the casket was very emotional for everyone. After the funeral services, everyone present was overwhelmed with emotion. I hugged his brother firefighter who was emotionally​ hurting, crying, and deeply grieving. First-responders are a family. I am a former first-responder and I understand those emotions. My condolences to his family and to our community for our loss."

Ramirez died April 21 following a training exercise.

Becky said she too sends her "deepest condolences" to the Ramirez family.