The ABC-7 First Alert continues for excessive heat. Temperatures will run 10 to 15 degrees above average through the weekend. The dry hot conditions will continue through early next week. Several locations will exceed 105 degrees therefore a heat advisory will remain in effect through Saturday morning.

Know the signs of heat related illnesses:

https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat-illness

https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/warning.html