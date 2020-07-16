Community Champions: Hanks floorball team headed to Special Olympics World Winter Games in 2022

News

El Paso, TX - This week's Community Champions are the floorball team from Hanks High School.

The team recently found out that they will be headed to Kazan, Russia to compete in the Special Olympics World Winter Games.

The games were going to be held in 2021, but because of the Covid-19 pandemic the games were be postponed to 2022.

Players who were on the team when they qualified for the World Winter Games, will be able to participate in 2022 regardless if a player graduates at during that time.

The team is excited to not only represent the city of El Paso, but also the red, white and blue.

Go Team USA!