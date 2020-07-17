‘We were receiving so many desperate phone calls’: El Paso food bank expands home delivery service

News

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Demand for food assistance has surged since the pandemic began, according to the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.

It’s part of the reason the organization decided to establish, and then expand, a home delivery program. The service allows individuals who are homebound the ability to receive the essential service without leaving their home.

“The food bank started a home delivery program a couple of months ago because we were receiving so many desperate phone calls for people who did not have the ability to get in their car and drive here to get food to put on their table,” said Susan Goodell, CEO of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.

The service is intended for those who are older than 60 or who are disabled or lack transportation. The service can also be used by those who are in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. Goodell says more than 100 people who have the virus are currently using the weekly, no-contact delivery.

The food bank has no plans to stop the service after the pandemic.

“What we've also learned is the massive need for this program even in good times where people are homebound,” Goodell said. “They cannot get out to get wholesome food, and for people who are low-income and need this service, we intend to keep this service going after the pandemic.”

You can learn more and register for the program by visiting the food bank’s website or by calling 915-255-5937.