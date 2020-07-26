Flooding across portions of southern New Mexico as Rio Grande may exceed its banks

News

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, New Mexico -- Showers and thunderstroms dumped between one and two inches of rain Sunday in portions of southern New Mexico triggering flash flooding.

Significant flooding was reported in Truth or Consequences, where the police station flooded, as well as in Williamsburg. T or C Deputy Chief Erica Baker captured video of the flooding that you can watch in the video player above.

Officials said there was the possibility that the Rio Grande may exceed its river banks in that area overnight. In addition, Elephant Butte Dam is closed.