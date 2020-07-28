Humane Society Telethon: Battle of the Weather Pups

News

Instead of having an in-person fundraising event this summer, StormTrackers Nichole Gomez and Iris Lopez are doing something digital and fun.

Ahead of the " Be a Star, Save a Life" telethon the duo is having a friendly and fun dog competition with their dogs. They want you to get involved by sharing your funniest pet home videos, pictures, and memes. https://kvia.com/share/

The El Paso Humane Society "Be a star, Save a life telethon" is held every year at the KVIA studios. The telethon will still go on, but things will just look different this year.

Instead of it being held at the KVIA studios it will go virtual. Phone bank members answering the phone at home and many of the interviews will be held virtually.

Make sure to join us this Saturday, August 1st for the 27th annual “Be a star, Save a life,” Humane Society telethon airing on ABC-7 starting at 4 p.m.