UTEP’s postponed May commencement will now be a virtual ceremony held in September

EL PASO, Texas -- The University of Texas at El Paso announced Friday that it will combine spring and summer commencements this year into one virtual ceremony slated for Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual commencement replaces the normal commencement festivities that were postponed back in May, UTEP officials said.

"We really wanted to make this happen in-person,” UTEP President Heather Wilson said. “But an in-person ceremony of this size with the persistent level of disease in our region just doesn’t make sense."

The more than 3,000 graduates along with family and friends will be able to view the virtual ceremony on UTEP’s special commencement web page at utep.edu/utepgrad - and it will be available for on-demand playback afterwards.

Complete details on plans for the virtual commencement ceremonies are available at utep.edu/commencement.