Watch LIVE: Congresswoman Escobar hosts town hall on gun violence, domestic terrorism

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar is holding a virtual town hall meeting Friday to honor to victims and survivors of last year's Aug. 3 mass shooting.

The event entitled "El Paso Strong: Combating hate with action" is set to discuss what Congress is doing to end gun violence and domestic terrorism.

Congresswoman Escobar is being joined for the town hall by Congressman Joaquin Castro, Chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus; Peter Ambler, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Giffords; Shannon Watts, Founder of Moms Demand Action; Catherine E. Lhamon, Chair of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights; and Margaret Huang, President and CEO of the Southern Poverty Law Center.

