El Paso has now seen 3 straight weeks of daily virus death reports

News

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso health officials reported two new coronavirus deaths on Sunday morning, raising the fatality count to 293 and marking the 21st consecutive day of virus-related deaths reported in the county.

The latest victims were both men, one in his 60s and the other in his 70s. Men have now accounted for a much higher number of deaths than women in El Paso throughout the pandemic.

Health leaders also tallied 268 new virus cases Sunday, bringing the infection total to 16,308. New infections have remained alarmingly high, according to Bob Moore of El Paso Matters - who does a weekly analysis of the county's virus data.

"El Paso has reported more than 8,600 new Covid-19 cases in the past five weeks, double the total cases reported in the first 14 weeks of the pandemic," he observed.

The 79927, 79928 and 79938 zip codes - which are all in eastern El Paso County - have the highest per capita rates of virus cases during the pandemic.

Moore believes that can be attributed to large numbers of people in their 20s and 30s who live in those areas, with those age groups representing the biggest rise in recent infections. However, he caveats that the Rogelio Sanchez State Jail also accounts for a significant number of cases in 79938.

As of Sunday, there have been 11,946 recoveries - although research suggests that some people who recover from the virus face long-term health issues as a result of having been infected.

Hospitalizations continued a downward decline Sunday morning at 211 patients. That's the lowest number of people hospitalized with illness from the virus since July 5. Data showed 72 of those patients currently require intensive care while 40 were on ventilators.