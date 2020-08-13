Watch LIVE: New Mexico’s governor discusses virus situation and the lagging census count

News

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was providing an update the state’s coronavirus response, as well talking about the state's lagging 2020 Census count during a Thursday afternoon news conference.

The state reported 177 new virus cases Thursday to take the state's cumulative case count to 22,987.

Of those 21 new cases occurred in Doña Ana County, whose total caseload hit 2,572.

There were also 2 additional deaths reported across the state for a total of 697 fatalities since the start of the pandemic. Doña Ana County's fatality count held firm at 31.

In addition, 128 New Mexicans were hospitalized as of Thursday, with 30 on ventilators.

There have been 650,491 tests given in New Mexico to date. The current positivity rate is about 2.5%, which officials said was the lowest among all western states.

As to the census during the Covid-19 era, the governor said currently New Mexico ranks 50th in the state response rate to the census. A poor response could have a wide variety of impacts involving federal representation and funding.