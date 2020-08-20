UTEP makes changes to football game day rules; capacity reduced to 18%

News

El Paso, TEXAS - UTEP fans planning to attend a home football game this season will see some significant changes on game days.

Thursday, UTEP officials released details about the changes they are making to their game day rules.

The biggest change is that UTEP will be limiting the numbers of fans who will be allowed to attend games at the Sun Bowl.

In this era of COVID-19, UTEP announced that capacity will be reduced to 18%.

The Sun Bowl has a stadium capacity of 51,500, so the 18% reduction would mean a little more than 9,000 fans will be able to attend a game.

Fans will also be seated apart to ensure social distancing.

Families will be seated together, but they'll be kept apart from other families.

All fans who attend a UTEP football game will also have to wear a face mask.

Tailgating will not be allowed this season, and UTEP will be implementing a clear bag policy.

UTEP will also be increasing custodial staff at the Sun Bowl, and there will be sanitization stations throughout the stadium.

Restrooms will have reduced capacity and will be monitored by a clicker count.

Concessions and vending locations will have Plexiglas barriers installed and concessions will have a reduced menus.

The menus will be focused on 'grab and go' items, so that fans are not waiting in crowded lines.

The UTEP football team is looking to open up their season at the Sun Bowl on September 5.

An opponent for that September 5 game has yet to be announced.