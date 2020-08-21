Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Triple-digit heatwave to scorch the borderland through the weekend

We tied a record Thursday - hitting 103 which was set in 2007. This is our 48th triple of the year so far and now we're in 6th place for all-time triples in a year. Today will also be a record-setting day as temperatures are forecasted to hit 105 degrees, this will pass the old record of 104 degrees set back in 2007. This month has been abnormally hot and the heat will continue with near-record 100 plus degree temperatures will be widespread through the weekend. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evenings.

