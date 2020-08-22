Where Dona Ana County needs to be to open up nursing homes in pandemic

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico-- With businesses slowly being opened across the country, one community will be under a microcope until their numbers reach a level local health officals feel safe exposing them to the rest of the population.

Senior citizenes in New Mexico have been quarantined within their assisted living homes since the beginning of the pandemic.

That means they have not had physical contact with anyone outside of their nurses, doctors and community residents.

With Covid-19 attacking those with poor immunity systems, senior citizens are prime targets.

This is to the detriment of the senior citizens and the family members who want to shower them with well-deserved love and affection.

David Morgan, with the New Mexico Department of Health, explained what needs to happen for the nursing homes to open their doors back up to family and loved ones.

“Dona Ana County right now is at 6 percent (positivity rate)," Morgan said. " In order for people to visit their loved ones at long term care centers or nursing homes it needs to be 5 percent.”

That means Dona Ana County must have a 7 day rolling positivity average that does not go over 5 percent.

Morgan also added his heartfelt sympathies for those who are prevented from being with their loved ones saying, "The Department of Health truly understands how frustrating and awful this has been for their family members in long-term care centers and the families outside."

Tiffany Bristol fought back tears trying to say how much she cares for her residents relaying, "Seniors are the ones that deserve more…"