Know before you go; UTEP announces 2020 football COVID-19 fan protocols

News

El Paso, TEXAS - UTEP Athletics has announced its COVID-19 Fan Protocols for the 2020 football season, which will kick off next Saturday (Sept. 5) when the Miners host Stephen F. Austin in the Sun Bowl.

“We have spent the better part of the last few months analyzing our venue and, in coordination with our Special Events team, have formulated a plan that we believe will provide the safest experience possible for our fans,” UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter said. “The key will be turning policy into practice, and we ask that all fans review the protocols thoroughly before making their way to the Sun Bowl this fall. Our game day experience will look different this year due to COVID-19 but, if everybody does their part, it will still be a safe and enjoyable experience for all.”

Key takeaways from the 2020 UTEP Football COVID-19 Fan Protocols include:

Tailgating will be prohibited

Parking lots will open three hours prior to kickoff

All advance ticket and parking pass sales (prior to game day) will occur through remote means (no in-person transactions) – (915) 747-UTEP, www.utepminers.com/tickets, tickets@utep.edu

Fans will be able to purchase tickets in person on game day at either the North or South Sun Bowl box offices beginning three hours prior to kickoff

All tickets and parking passes will be delivered digitally

Face coverings/masks will be required for all fans

Gates will open 30 minutes earlier than usual (two hours prior to kickoff) to assist with fan entry and social distancing

A clear bag policy is in place and will be enforced when entering the venue

All fans will have assigned seats and are asked to remain in their seats so social distancing can be practiced

Restrooms will have capacity limits

Sanitization stations will be erected throughout the stadium

Concessions meals will be pre-prepped and sealed

Restroom and concessions lines will be queued so social distancing can be practiced

Water fountains will not be available

All stadium staff and game day personnel will be required to fill out and complete an online COVID-19 screening form prior to arriving to campus for game day, and will wear face coverings in venue

Frequency of cleaning by custodial staff will be increased, especially in high traffic public areas

Fans will be instructed to depart the venue in a “deplaning” fashion



The full listing of all 2020 UTEP Football Fan Protocols follows.



UTEP Football COVID-19 Fan Protocols



(Updated August 26, 2020)

Fans are asked to follow CDC Guideline and UTEP Protocols: Stay home when you are sick .

. Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Wear a face covering.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash immediately after use.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the restroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.