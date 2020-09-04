‘Noche De Juarez’: DJ Johnny Kage to bring music fans classic Juarez anthems at special drive-in concert

News

Since the pandemic, many families have been enjoying the return of drive-in movies. Suncity Carpool Cinema is going a step further and is bringing live DJ concerts to their drive-in in hopes of giving music fans a chance to enjoy concerts again in a safe environment.

"We wanted a different element. We decided maybe people do want to see live entertainment. We have the footprint to do it safely," said Guz Chavez, Co-founder of Suncity Car Pool Cinema.

Suncity Car Pool is a drive-in movie experience at the El Paso County Coliseum.

"We decided to partner with them and kinda put together pop up and we show anything from Disney movies to horror to Rom-Cons,” said Chavez.

Labor Day weekends drive-in experience will be something new for families, and for many it will be a blast from the past through music.

“What better way to enjoy music. Johnny is an awesome radio personality and just puts on a great show. If you’ve seen his Facebook lives a lot of people tune in,” said Chavez.

104.3 Hitfm radio personality Johnny Kage will be taking his viral facebook live DJ concerts to the drive-in alongside his two favorite hype women.

“Ebs and Roxy are the main attraction. I’m just the music behind it, but yea we do have a lot of surprises with this one and we’re gonna make it a little bit different.”

Kage's fiance Ebony and pet poodle Roxy, who always make special appearances in his Facebook live concerts, will be joining in on the fun this labor day weekend and Kage hopes that families will be excited for this concert as well.

We are officially SOLD OUT for this Saturday!!! 😭🙌🏼🙏🏼 Thank you!!😭 I’m beyond words. 🙏🏼 Posted by Johnny Kage on Thursday, September 3, 2020

“You can take your tias, your tios, your pets, your friends and anyone. It’s all about having a good time,” said Kage.

Fans will be able to enjoy all the classic Juarez anthems from the comfort of their own cars.

"Johnny is gonna be on a 40-foot stage. He’s gonna have the go-go dancers dancing next to him. We’re gonna show him playing live on the 50-foot jumbotron on each side. We’re also gonna have a camera panning the crowd. We have LED robots going out there and glow sticks,” said Chavez.

Concession stands and restrooms will be available inside of the coliseum and safety precautions will be in place throughout the hole show.

Cars will be 8-feet apart and people are only allowed to be near their vehicle. No one will be allowed if front of the stage.

People are encouraged to take their own food or drinks to the event, but no glass will be allowed inside of the coliseum parking lot.

"I think the popularity of this event is that it’s a blast from the past. It's the classic music that we used to play in Juarez back in the day,” said Kage.

The drive-in concert is something that he hopes will bring back a bit of normality and togetherness for families and music lovers.

“We’re all going through this together. We’re still in the midst of this pandemic so it’s important for us to do this and to do this safely,” said Kage.

Tickets for this weekend's 'Noche De Juarez' are already sold out, but you can find more information on future events by clicking on eventbee.com