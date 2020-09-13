ABC-7’s Iris Lopez honored with mural following work with ‘Mija, Yes You Can’

News

EL PASO, Texas - Her generosity, kindness and compassion shines in all her reporting at ABC-7.

On Monday in El Paso, Estrella Jalisco will honor Iris Lopez for her work behind the scenes with her organization, "Mija, Yes You Can."

"They want to highlight stars around the county," explained Martin Zubia, the muralist. "Iris was chosen as a star here in the city."

The Mexican beer brand commissioned local artists from Los Angeles, Phoenix, El Paso, and San Diego to honor inspiring members of the community who have improved the lives of others.

The mural will be unveiled at 9 a.m. Monday at 801 N. Piedras St.

To find out more about "Mija, Yes You Can," visit this link.