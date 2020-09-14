StormTRACK Weather: Isolated storm chances possible this afternoon

News

El Paso, Texas- Moisture has returned to the Borderland bringing us the possibility to see isolated storms to develop this afternoon. Putting us at a 20% chance to see an isolated storm for El Paso and Las Cruces.

Thick levels of smoke remain in the skies, so expect another hazy day in the books. The mixture of smoke and clouds will make it look overcast for today.

Temperatures will climb to the mid 80s this afternoon with east winds 5-15 MPH all across town.