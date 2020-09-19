Halftime Update: UTEP on top of Abilene Christian, 10-7

News

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners returned home Saturday for their third game of the season.

UTEP playing host to the Abilene Christian University Wildcats, an FCS school out of the Southland Conference.

At the half way point of the game, UTEP is leading Abilene Christian, 10-7

For the third week in a row, the Miners faced a team with a 0-0 record.

The Miners defense came out strong in the first quarter of the game.

On the Wildcats first possession, the UTEP defense forced a fumble which was recovered by the Miners.

The UTEP offense had some trouble finding its footing early on.

Abilene Christian would score the first points of the game following a 2-yard touchdown run from running back Jermiah Dobbins.

Wildcats would go up 7-0 in the first quarter.

UTEP would finally get on the board in the second quarter courtesy of a 27-yard field goal by UTEP kicker Gavin Baechle, 7-3 Abilene Christian.

On the ensuing possession for the Wildcats, the UTEP defense would record their second fumble recovery of the game.

UTEP would take full advantage, marching down the field and cashing in on a 5-yard touchdown run by UTEP running back Josh Fields.

It would be UTEP's first lead of the game, 10-7.

Saturday marks the season-opener for Abilene Christian.

UTEP is 1-1 on the season after a season-opening win over Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 5 and last week’s road loss at #9 Texas.