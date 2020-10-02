Borderland Blitz scoreboard week 1

News

The scores from Friday night's action are below:

Socorro 0, Ysleta 21 - 2nd quarter

Andress 16, Franklin 14 - 2nd quarter

Del Valle 13, Americas 13 - 3rd quarter

Montwood 28, Burges 28 - 2nd quarter

Eastlake 42, Parkland 14 - 2nd quarter

Coronado 10, Chapin 3 - Halftime

Iraan 0, Anthony 21 - 1st quarter

Clint 35, El Paso 7 - Halftime

Hanks 6, Eastwood 46 - 2nd quarter

Jefferson 6, Riverside 28 - Halftime

San Angelo Lakeview 49, Fabens 20 - Final

San Elizario 6, Tornillo 20 - Halftime

Bel Air 21, Mountain View 6 - 2nd quarter

Van Horn vs. Grandfalls-Royalty

Canutillo 17 Austin 16

Horizon 40 Bowie 20

Pebble Hills 58 El Dorado 40