Borderland Blitz scoreboard week 1
The scores from Friday night's action are below:
Socorro 0, Ysleta 21 - 2nd quarter
Andress 16, Franklin 14 - 2nd quarter
Del Valle 13, Americas 13 - 3rd quarter
Montwood 28, Burges 28 - 2nd quarter
Eastlake 42, Parkland 14 - 2nd quarter
Coronado 10, Chapin 3 - Halftime
Iraan 0, Anthony 21 - 1st quarter
Clint 35, El Paso 7 - Halftime
Hanks 6, Eastwood 46 - 2nd quarter
Jefferson 6, Riverside 28 - Halftime
San Angelo Lakeview 49, Fabens 20 - Final
San Elizario 6, Tornillo 20 - Halftime
Bel Air 21, Mountain View 6 - 2nd quarter
Van Horn vs. Grandfalls-Royalty
Canutillo 17 Austin 16
Horizon 40 Bowie 20
Pebble Hills 58 El Dorado 40
