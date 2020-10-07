Drive-through flu vaccines available at County Coliseum

News

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Flu vaccines will be available at the County Coliseum Wednesday as part of a drive-through vaccination event hosted by University Medical Center.

The flu shots will be available between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The flu vaccine should be free for those with insurance. Those without insurance will be charged $10.

This year during the pandemic, health experts say flu vaccinations are essential. There is concern that the healthcare system could be overwhelmed if hospitals are dealing with an influx of both COVID-19 and flu patients at the same time.

With many staying home to avoid exposure to the virus, there is also concern many may be delaying essential medical vaccinations, appointments and procedures. The CDC reports a noticeable decline in the number of non-flu vaccinations being ordered for children this year.

A local pediatrician with Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso told ABC-7 she has seen less patients come in for appointments since the pandemic began. She said coming in for routine appointments and staying up-to-date with vaccines is essential for the health of the community.

“Vaccines actually save lives. Preventable diseases are highly contagious and very dangerous,” said Dr. Leslie Cortes. “We need to really vaccinate to protect our population, keep that herd immunity going and prepare our immune system.”

She is assuring the public that medical offices have procedures in place to minimize risk.

“We know a little more about the virus now than we did six months ago, so we can do some things to reduce the risk of transmission,” she said.

Dr. Cortes said parents should remember that immune responses from vaccines fade over time, making it important to ensure vaccinations are kept up-to-date in children.