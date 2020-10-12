Health experts warn social distancing can be more challenging as weather gets colder

News

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — The holiday season is just around the corner and temperatures in El Paso are starting to drop. The cooler weather and urge to gather for holidays can add new challenges in the fight against the pandemic, especially as El Paso deals with a new surge in active coronavirus cases.

“We know that when the temperature changes, the ability of the individuals to stay sort of social distance and separate may actually be reduced because you tend to be more indoors,” said Dr. Armando Meza, an infectious disease specialist with Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso. “That’s a factor that can increase the ability of the virus to be transmitted from one people to another.”

The CDC recently updated guidelines to note that the virus can spread through airborne transmission. The agency reports droplets of the virus can remain suspended in the air for hours and those droplets can travel farther than six feet.

“If those individuals are inside a closed environment, the airflow being minimized, then the chances that you're going to be exposed are going to be very high,” Dr. Meza said. “An open environment where you are in the outside, the airflow by definition is going to be better. So you will be less likely to be exposed.”

Dr. Meza recommends indoor businesses explore the possibility of installing an air filter or ventilation system.

Whether a gathering is indoors or outdoors, Dr. Meza stressed masks are essential, as is limiting contact with those outside your household. Local health leaders are urging the public to avoid all gatherings this holiday season.

Another concern with colder weather is flu season. Flu and COVID-19 can share many of the same symptoms, making it harder to tell them apart. There is also concern flu patients could add strain to the hospital system, which is already handling an influx of patients due to COVID-19. To combat these challenges, health experts are urging the public to get a flu shot as soon as possible.