11/13 High School Football Schedule & Final Scores
EL PASO, Texas - High school football returned to the Borderland on Friday night with a total of 7 games.
Before the start of kickoff, Socorro forfeited their game against Eastwood, and the El Dorado/Del Valle game was postponed to Dec. 4th.
Schedule & Scores from 11/13
Andress at Austin
Burges at Bowie
Irvin at Jefferson
Franklin at Coronado
Eastwood vs. Socorro, Socorro forfeited game
Bel Air vs. Chapin
Ysleta at Parkland
El Dorado at Del Valle, Postponed to Dec. 4
Horizon at Canutillo
Riverside vs. Big Spring
Clint vs. San Angelo Lake View
Mountain View vs. Andrews
Montwood 21 vs. Eastlake 38
Comments