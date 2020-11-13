11/13 High School Football Schedule & Final Scores

News

EL PASO, Texas - High school football returned to the Borderland on Friday night with a total of 7 games.

Before the start of kickoff, Socorro forfeited their game against Eastwood, and the El Dorado/Del Valle game was postponed to Dec. 4th.

Schedule & Scores from 11/13

Andress at Austin

Burges at Bowie

Irvin at Jefferson

Franklin at Coronado

Eastwood vs. Socorro, Socorro forfeited game

Bel Air vs. Chapin

Ysleta at Parkland

El Dorado at Del Valle, Postponed to Dec. 4

Horizon at Canutillo

Riverside vs. Big Spring

Clint vs. San Angelo Lake View

Mountain View vs. Andrews

Montwood 21 vs. Eastlake 38