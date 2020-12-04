Texas high school football player charged with assault after tackling referee during game, authorities say

News

A South Texas high school football player was charged with assault after rushing from the sideline and knocking a referee to the ground during a game, according to Hildalgo County jail records.

Emmanuel Duron, 18, was charged by the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District police with assault causing bodily injury, the jail records show. He was being held on a $10,000 cash or surety bond.

It’s unclear if Duron has an attorney. CNN has reached out to his parents for comment but has not heard back.

The school district says that it has removed the Edinburg High School football team from the playoffs after the alleged assault.

The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District said it would take “appropriate disciplinary action” after investigating the incident that occurred during a Thursday night game between Edinburg High School and Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Early College High School in South Texas.

In video of the game, the 5-11, 225-pound Edinburg player is seen being held back by teammates after a referee announced two penalties against him — including one for unsportsmanlike conduct that led to the ejection.

The player rushes to midfield from the sideline and delivers a hard, blindsided tackle that knocked the referee to the ground.

The player is later seen being escorted off the field by law enforcement. The referee was assisted by staff from both teams, according to livestream video from the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District.

The referee could be seen walking off the field under his own power. There was no update on his condition.

The Texas Association of Sports Officials called the incident “another vicious and deliberate assault” on one of their officials and said in a statement that it was investigating.

“We extend a sincere apology to the referee and his family,” Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District said in a statement Friday.

“On behalf of the Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees and administration, we apologize to the athletes, staff, and our school community. We will take the appropriate disciplinary action once we understand the facts and circumstances underlining this incident. The district takes these matters very seriously; however, we cannot comment further on a pending investigation.”

The Edinburg Police Department said school district police handled the arrest because it occurred on campus. CNN has sought comment from school district police.