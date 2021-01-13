6 virus deaths reported in El Paso; active cases rise for 5th straight day

News

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Health Department reported six new coronavirus-related deaths and 564 new cases Wednesday morning.

El Paso County's pandemic death toll has now increased to 1,530.

There were still 568 deaths listed as under investigation on Wednesday. These are suspected Covid-19 fatalities that have yet to be confirmed, although historically the majority of suspected deaths end up being confirmed by health authorities.

The number of active cases increased from 35,487 to 35,710. That marks the fifth straight day that active cases have increased.

As of Wednesday morning there were 415 Covid-19 patients in El Paso's hospitals, one fewer than Tuesday. There are 148 patients in intensive care, and 100 are on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 104,714 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 66,873 reported recoveries.

Complete El Paso health department virus data can be found at EPStrong.org.