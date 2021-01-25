3 virus deaths, 254 new cases reported in El Paso

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso health officials announced three coronavirus-related deaths and 254 new cases Monday morning.

It's the fewest number of new cases announced in a single day since Jan. 4.

The pandemic death toll in El Paso County now stands at 1,646.

The latest deaths included a woman in her 50s, and a man and a woman in their 70s. Health officials said all three had underlying health conditions.

As of Monday morning there were 35,126 known active cases, that's 144 fewer than Sunday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 110,395 confirmed cases in El Paso with 73,057 reported recoveries.

Complete El Paso health department virus data can be found online at EPStrong.org.