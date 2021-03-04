Tale of 2 towns named Anthony highlights struggle between Texas, New Mexico over virus restrictions

News

ANTHONY, Texas/New Mexico -- A tale of two towns mere miles apart

In Anthony, Texas, restaurants are getting ready to open at 100% capacity next Wednesday with a mask mandate not being enforced.

Mere blocks up the street is Anthony, New Mexico, where indoor dining isn’t allowed due to the Dona Ana County being in the state's restrictive coronavirus red zone.

The conundrum of two adjoining towns in different states, trying to run businesses with very different restrictions at play.

Residents who live in Anthony, New Mexico, can simply walk a couple of blocks into Texas and have a meal seated in a restaurant, which in turn is leaving many New Mexico restaurant owners worried.