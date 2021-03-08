Skip to Content
Bus driver protest leads to border bridge being briefly shutdown in Juárez

puente santa fe
ABC-7 viewer
Traffic backed up on the Mexico side of the Paso Del Norte International bridge as a group of bus drivers blocked off a portion of the bridge

CIUDAD JUÁREZ , Chihuahua (KVIA) -- A group of bus drivers blocked northbound traffic into El Paso early Monday morning, according to El Diario De Juárez.

El Diario reports that these bus drivers were protesting the Chihuahua government.

A spokesperson for CBP tells ABC-7 the Paso Del Norte bridge was shut down around 6:45 a.m. due to a "blockade", but was reopened about an hour later.

Pedestrian traffic was not affected.

Mauricio Casillas

El Paso native Mauricio Casillas co-anchors ABC-7’s Good Morning El Paso.

