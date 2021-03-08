Bus driver protest leads to border bridge being briefly shutdown in Juárez

News

CIUDAD JUÁREZ , Chihuahua (KVIA) -- A group of bus drivers blocked northbound traffic into El Paso early Monday morning, according to El Diario De Juárez.

El Diario reports that these bus drivers were protesting the Chihuahua government.

A spokesperson for CBP tells ABC-7 the Paso Del Norte bridge was shut down around 6:45 a.m. due to a "blockade", but was reopened about an hour later.

Pedestrian traffic was not affected.