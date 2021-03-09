Man dies in Dona Ana County mobile home blaze

News

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man has died in a mobile home blaze at the base of the Organ Mountains about ten miles east of Las Cruces, authorities said Tuesday.

Dona Ana County fire crews said they found the mobile home in the 4700 block of Blair Canyon Road, about one mile south of Highway 70, fully engulfed in flames when they arrived about 5 p.m. Monday. The heat from the fire was also intense, officials said.

Sheriff's deputies told ABC-7 that neighbors first saw smoke coming from the mobile home and then heard a pair of explosions moments later. It wasn't known if a propane tank exploded or if the victim was on oxygen.

Investigators were again at the scene on Tuesday trying to determine the cause of the fire; the victim's body remained inside the burned out mobile home and authorities said he had not yet been identified.