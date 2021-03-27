Popular Juarez television clown Niko Liko dies

News

EL PASO, Texas -- A beloved border-television clown, Niko Liko has died.

Antonio Gaytán Muruato, who hosted the long-running Niko Liko Show in Juarez, died on Friday according to posts on social media, and our sister station Channel 44.

He was 81-years-old.

Early this week, Jesús El Salvador Catholic parish in Juárez posted on Facebook announcing that the TV personality had fallen ill, asking the Borderland for their prayers.

Niko Liko entertained Borderland children for decades. He appeared on television in Juarez back in the early 70s to the early 90s.