Las Cruces police find man shot to death

News

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Las Cruces Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Sunday morning.

Police say officers were dispatched to conduct a welfare check on a man at 1907 W. Picacho Ave. around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers say they found a 37-year-old man unresponsive with a gunshot wound on the ground outside an apartment. The man was declared dead at the scene, according to a press release from the city.

Investigators believe the victim got into a physical confrontation with another man who then pulled out a handgun and shot at least one round.

Police say the suspect fled to a nearby apartment. Police surrounded the area and tried to call him out. The LCPD SWAT team entered the apartment but could not find the suspect, the release said.

Police have not identified the suspect and are still investigating.