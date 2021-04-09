Texans have until next week to renew expired vehicle registrations or driver licenses

News

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The COVID-related waiver on expiration dates for driver licenses and identification cards, as well as vehicle title and registration, is expiring next week in Texas.

The waiver was implemented in March 2020 by Texas Governor Greg Abbott due to the pandemic. The waiver will be lifted on April 14, 2021 with no grace period.

"There is no grace period, so after 11:59 p.m. on April 14th, you could be subject to getting pulled over and issued a citation by law enforcement for driving with an invalid registration," said Adam Shaivitz, the Public Information Officer for the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. "If you're pulled over and issued a citation for not having a valid registration, that penalty could be up to $200."

The Texas Department of Public Safety is urging customers to make an appointment or renew licenses and identification cards online. Customers can make an appointment using this link. Customers can also renew by phone by calling 1-866-DL-RENEW (1-866-357-3639). To renew online, customers should visit Texas.gov.

If customers with expired licenses are unable to schedule an appointment prior to the deadline, they can request a temporary driving permit that will be valid until their appointment date.

Texas drivers have three options for renewing vehicle title and registration requirements. The fastest way is to renew online by visiting TxDMV.gov or Texas.gov. Online renewal is available for up to nine months past your registration expiration date.

Drivers can also mail the bottom portion of a registration renewal form, along with payment, to the county tax assessor-collector. Drivers can also visit these offices in person.