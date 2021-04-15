FEMA launches Covid funeral assistance program, El Paso groups providing help too

News

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing a new service for families grieving after the loss of a loved one due to Covid-19. FEMA will provide financial assistance for Covid-19 related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020.

The death must have occurred in the U.S. and the death certificate must indicate the death was due to Covid-19. The deceased individual does not have to be a U.S. citizen.

The program was launched earlier this month, and individuals hoping for assistance can call: 844-684-6333.

The El Paso organization Operation H.O.P.E. is also providing funeral assistance to families who have lost loved ones due to Covid-19. Families can call 915-590-0490 to receive help.