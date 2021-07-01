Don Cheadle and Bridgid Coulter got married during the pandemic

News

Don Cheadle revealed that he got married during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Wednesday, where he told guest host Wanda Sykes that he and his longtime girlfriend, Bridgid Coulter, are now married.

Sykes said that when Cheadle told her personally over text last year, she was shocked. “You texted me at the top of the year, I guess, and you told me that you just got married,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Oh damn, the pandemic got to Don and Bridgid.'”

She joked: “I was like, ‘What the hell happened, man?’ I think I just text something back, like, ‘Hey, if you’re happy, I’m happy for you.’ I was like, ‘Cheadle went Hollywood.'”

Cheadle replied, “Yeah, I mean, that’s understandable given that we’ve been together 28 years before we got married. I hold you blameless.”

The two have been together since 1992 and share two daughters, Ayana and Imani together.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.