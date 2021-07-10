ABC-7 First Alert: Severe weather expected to return tomorrow

News

El Paso, Texas- The heat and the sunshine returned to the Borderland this weekend. It's been a nice break from the rain and thunderstorms, but all good things must come to an end. The threat of severe thunderstorms will be our main weather story for tomorrow.

Nearly every area in the Borderland is under a Slight risk to see severe weather. This means scattered severe storms will be possible. Some storms will be short-lived, but as we've seen in the past couple of weeks, they can produce heavy rainfall leading to flooding.

As of right now, I believe Sunday afternoon into the evening look to be our best shot to see severe weather. Skies will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Winds could gust as high as 40 MPH, depending on how these storms form.

There is a slight chance for a possible rain shower near Spaceport America. However, I don't believe the weather will impact tomorrow's space launch.