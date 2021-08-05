Penix’s return has Hoosiers hoping to exceed 2020 successes

News

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Hoosiers expect quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to start their Sept. 4 season opener at Iowa. And with Penix back from another season-ending knee injury, coach Tom Allen expects his team to build on the success they had in 2020. Indiana completed its most successful season since the late 1960s but fell short of reaching the Big Ten championship game — a goal they hope to achieve this season.