Raiders’ receivers ready to produce in high-flying offense

News

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr says this year’s Raiders have a do-it-all group of receivers that he believes are the best he’s had in eight seasons. Leading the way so far has been big-bodied Bryan Edwards, who endured an injury-riddled rookie season last year, when he caught just 11 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown. Edwards has showed off his athleticism during camp, going up for passes from Carr on several deep routes. Also in his second year and having an impressive camp has been speedster Henry Ruggs, the first receiver taken in last year’s draft. The former Alabama standout has looked tremendous out of the gate after falling short of expectations last season.