Majority of Canadians support mandatory vaccinations: Nanos survey

By Sarah Turnbull, CTVNews.ca Producer

OTTAWA, Ontario (CTV Network) — More than half of Canadians agree with mandatory vaccinations for people who can be vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19 variants, according to a new poll from Nanos Research.

The poll, commissioned by CTV News, shows 53 per cent support the premise, another 21 per cent somewhat support it, while 16 per cent oppose it, eight per cent somewhat oppose it, and two per cent remain unsure.

To that end, residents from Quebec and Ontario are more likely to be in favour of mandatory vaccinations, compared to those in British Columbia and Atlantic Canada. Respondents 55 years and older also reported a higher intensity of support, versus those between the ages of 18 and 54.

Each province and territory is taking their own approach to vaccinations, with some noting their intention to make it mandatory to show proof of vaccination to enter some public spaces.

On Thursday, Quebec Premier François Legault announced that due to rising COVID-19 cases in the region, a vaccine passport will be implemented as a response and that “certain privileges” will be extended to people who are adequately vaccinated against the disease.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau noted the same day that Ottawa is considering mandatory vaccination in federal workplaces or in federally-regulated industries such as banking, rail and air travel, and Parliament.

AMERICANS TRAVELLING TO CANADA In a separate poll by Nanos Research, commissioned CTV News, it shows that Canadians are split on the government’s decision to allow fully-vaccinated Americans across the land border for non-essential purposes starting Aug. 9.

According to the poll, 23 per cent are concerned about the move, 27 per cent are somewhat concerned, while 33 per cent aren’t concerned. Another 18 per cent are somewhat not concerned and one per cent remain unsure.

Respondents aged 35 and older are more likely to express caution, as opposed to those 18 to 34.

The federal government announced in late July that they would ease restrictions, but the U.S. has not reciprocated the measure, still restricting non-essential travel across the land border for Canadians.

Canada is planning to open its doors to fully-vaccinated global travellers starting Sept. 7.

METHODOLOGY Nanos conducted an RDD dual frame (land- and cell-lines) hybrid telephone and online random survey of 1,002 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, between July 30th and August 2nd, 2021 as part of an omnibus survey. Participants were randomly recruited by telephone using live agents and administered a survey online. The sample included both land-and-cell lines across Canada. The results were statistically checked and weighted by age and gender using the latest Census information and the sample is geographically stratified to be representative of Canada.

Individuals were randomly called using random digit dialing with a maximum of five call backs.

The margin of error for this survey is ±3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

The study was commissioned by CTV News and the research was conducted by Nanos Research.

Note: Charts may not add up to 100 due to rounding.

