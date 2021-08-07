Californians hit hard hard with weekend of wildfire fears

News

By DAISY NGUYEN and NOAH BERGER

Associated Press

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Fueled by strong winds and bone-dry vegetation, California’s Dixie Fire has grown to become the largest single wildfire in state history. People living in the scenic forestlands of Northern California are facing a weekend of fear as the blaze threatens to reduce thousands of homes to ashes. But cooler overnight temperatures and higher humidity slowed the spread of the fire. Temperatures topped 90 degrees Fahrenheit instead of the and triple-digit highs recorded earlier in the week. Smoke from the fires blanketed Northern California and western Nevada. That caused air quality to deteriorate to very unhealthy and at times hazardous levels.