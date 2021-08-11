Sophia Bush is engaged

News

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

A boat, Italy and a ring has made Sophia Bush a very happy woman.

The “One Tree Hill” alum shared the news that she and her entrepreneur boyfriend Grant Hughes are engaged in a post on her verified Instagram account Tuesday.

The actress, who is currently starring on “Good Sam,” shared photos of the pair in Lake Como, Italy.

“So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth #Yes,” the caption read on a photo of the couple in a boat, on a lake with Hughes on one knee proposing.

Hughes was a fan of her post and replied in her comments by writing “You’re my forever favorite, my love.”

