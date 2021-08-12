More than 9,000 anti-Asian incidents since pandemic began

News

By TERRY TANG

Associated Press

A new report has found the frequency of anti-Asian incidents — from taunts to assaults — reported in the U.S. so far this year seems poised to surpass last year, despite months of political and social activism. Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition, has become the authority on gathering data on racially motivated attacks related to the pandemic. It released its latest report Thursday. It showed 9,081 incidents were reported between March 2020 and this June. Of those incidents, 4,548 occurred last year, and 4,533 this year. Since the coronavirus was first reported in China, people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent have been treated as scapegoats based on their race.