Lawsuit: Teens sexually assaulted in high school team hazing

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The parents of two teenage boys have filed a lawsuit alleging their sons were sexually assaulted in a high school football team hazing ritual at a suburban Chicago high school. The parents contend that the three football coaches at Plainfield Central High School were not present during the alleged assault in October 2019. But, it says, they were aware that older boys customarily assaulted younger team members in a “sexual manner” and had a nickname for the ritual. The federal lawsuit filed Monday does not identify the parents by name. A spokesman for the school district declined to comment, saying he couldn’t discuss pending litigation.