Krispy Kreme is sweetening its free doughnut promotion for vaccinated people

Krispy Kreme is doubling down on its popular free doughnut promotion for customers vaccinated against Covid-19.

Beginning August 30, the chain is giving anyone with vaccination proof two free doughnuts every day until September 5. The promotion comes following the US Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.

In March, the chain began its promotion to encourage people to get vaccinated with a free doughnut a day for the rest of the year. So far, Krispy Kreme says it has given away more than 2.5 million doughnuts through the deal.

The chain is also making a special heart-shaped doughnut to give away, in addition to a traditional glazed doughnut.

“We all hoped we’d be near the end of this pandemic by now. We’re not,” said Krispy Kreme’s Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena in a press release. “So, please consider getting vaccinated if you’ve not done so already. And then enjoy and share two amazing doughnuts with our heart-felt thanks.”

Krispy Kreme said it will continue its free daily doughnut campaign through the end of the year. In order to qualify, customers have to show their vaccination card. Anyone who has received at least one shot of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines is eligible.

The chain recently went public, but its stock price could use a jolt of sugar. Shares are down roughly 18% since its July 1 debut.

