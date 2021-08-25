Patriots RB depth chart taking shape after Michel trade

News

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots entered the week with tough choices to make at running back. The picture has been made a bit clearer following the trade of Sony Michel to the Rams. It’s the latest sign yet that New England is confident Damien Harris is ready to be the lead option in the backfield. It’s also an indication that fourth-round pick Rhamondre Stevenson’s may have done enough as a rookie to carve out a roster spot with only one preseason game remaining before the 53-man roster cutdown.