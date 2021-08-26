NMSU unveils Covid protocols at Aggie Memorial Stadium for season opener vs. UTEP

News

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico-- Just days away from the football season opener against UTEP, New Mexico State University is preparing with Covid-19 safety protocols.

In the state of New Mexico, it is not required to wear a face mask outside, but NMSU Director of Athletics Mario Moccia said that they will provide people with a mask if they choose to wear one, and take other safety measures.

“We have hand sanitizing stations. I think a lot of people are familiar with social distancing, we're not as crowded up at concession stands or restrooms,” said Moccia.

“People who have been to Aggie Memorial Stadium know there's a lot of individual porta-potties out there that are just for the game,” he said.

Moccia also encouraged people to get their tickets early and secure their seats because they can go quickly on game day.

“I'm hopeful of a crowd somewhere between 15 and 20,000, that's what I anticipate, and in the higher end that's what I would be happy with,” he said.

“We got a good response and we feel like tomorrow's just gonna be just as exciting with a lot of people walking up. We're hoping everybody from El Paso comes on up, we want everybody up here,” said Patrick Kennedy, NMSU's ticket manager.